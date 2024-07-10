Manhunt for Suspect in Triple Homicide Near London

British police are actively searching for Kyle Clifford, a 26-year-old suspect believed to be armed with a crossbow, following the murder of three women in a house near London.

According to Chief Superintendent Jon Simpson of Hertfordshire Police, the victims were related and were found seriously injured in a residence in Bushey, northwest of London, on Tuesday evening. Despite efforts to save them, they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Clifford, who hails from London, is currently on the run. Police have warned the public not to approach him as he may still be armed. "Kyle, if you are seeing or hearing this, please make contact with the police," urged Simpson.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)