RSS Sets Vision for Future in Annual Meeting Highlighting Expansion and Centenary Plans

The RSS 'Prant Pracharaks' annual meeting kicked off today, tackling key issues such as organisational expansion and centenary celebrations.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and all prant pracharaks are in attendance. The RSS plans to increase its branches from 73,000 to 100,000 by 2025, said all-India publicity head Sunil Ambekar in a press conference.

In addition to expansion, the meeting will discuss plans for the centenary celebrations in 2025, with 3,000 workers set to devote two years to these efforts. Discussions will also focus on improving branch quality and new recruitment strategies.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)