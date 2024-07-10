ED attaches assets of Bihar govt's ex-officer in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has attached properties worth Rs 2.5 crore of a former officer of Bihar higher education department in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to a case of alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the federal probe agency against Vibha Kumari, a former deputy director of higher education department. The money laundering case stems from an FIR filed by the Bihar Police Economic Offence Unit (EOU), Patna against Kumari and some others. It was alleged that she amassed assets disproportionate to her known sources of income by adopting corrupt and illegal means during her service period, the ED said in a statement.

''The disproportionate assets have been calculated to the tune of Rs 1.88 crore,'' it said.

The former official, as per the agency, used ''proceeds of crime'' to acquire six immovable properties, seven vehicles, and a number of fixed deposits in her name, that of her husband, her son and a distant relative.

She is alleged to have constructed a ''palatial house'' in her husband's native village and the ED alleged that Kumari acquired a vehicle in the name of her ''distant'' relative to ''disguise'' its true ownership.

The assets are worth Rs 2.5 crore and the immovable properties are located in Patna, Vaishali, and Muzaffarpur in Bihar and in Delhi.

