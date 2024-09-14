German Firms Face Visa Delays for Chinese Workers

German companies operating in China are expressing frustration over significant delays in issuing visas for their Chinese employees to travel to Germany. This issue was brought to light in a letter addressed to Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, signed by 300 companies, and obtained by Reuters on Saturday.

The letter highlights that the application times are unusually long and the process more complicated than in the past. The Shanghai metropolitan area, which houses two-thirds of German companies, has been cited as a prime example of these delays, with current visa processing times extending to around three months. The letter calls for the reintroduction of previously existing streamlined visa procedures.

The inconsistent posting times for visa appointment slots, coupled with frequent errors on the provider's website, have exacerbated the problem. The companies emphasize that success in China is vital not only for business operations but also for fostering innovation. To compete locally, a rapid exchange of ideas and models between German parent companies and their Chinese subsidiaries is essential.

(With inputs from agencies.)