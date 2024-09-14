Gisele Pelicot: A Symbol of France's Fight Against Sexual Violence

Gisele Pelicot, the woman who was allegedly drugged by her now ex-husband over the course of a decade so that she could be raped by numerous men while unconscious, is becoming a symbol of France's fight against sexual violence.

There have been calls for public gatherings on Saturday across the country, including at Place de la Republique in Paris, to support the 71-year-old and all rape victims in France.

Since the beginning of the extraordinary trial on September 2, during which Pelicot faces 51 of her alleged rapists, she has been praised for her courage and composure.

Initially suggested to be a closed trial, Pelicot decided to keep the proceedings public, permitting journalists to publish her full name and the court to exhibit explicit videos recorded by her husband showing men engaging in sexual intercourse with her unconscious body.

She stated her decisions were in solidarity with other women who go unrecognized as victims of sexual crimes.

On September 5, she spoke publicly about her ordeal for the first time since police officers informed her four years ago. With a calm and clear voice, she detailed the horror of discovering that her former spouse had sedated her and invited at least 72 strangers into their home in Provence to have sex with her.

"For me, everything collapses," she testified. "These are scenes of barbarity, of rape." National broadcaster TF1 described a "dignified, strong" woman, "holding her head high." In an open letter published in Le Monde, journalist and author Helene Devynck thanked Pelicot for her bravery, echoing the sentiments of many French people.

"You entered our lives like you entered the Avignon court, through the front door," wrote Devynck, a figure of the French #MeToo movement. "It's not just you, Gisele, that they've treated like a thing. They were telling us, all of us women, how insignificant we are. Your strength restores ours. Thank you for this immense gift." Next week, Pelicot will face another challenge: confronting the man she lived with for over 50 years and the father of their three children. Her lawyer has confirmed she plans to attend his testimony.

Dominique Pelicot has confessed to his crimes, but his court hearing will be critical for the judges to decide on the fate of the 50 other men accused of rape.

Many defendants are contesting the accusations. Some claimed they believed a husband's consent was sufficient, while others said they were tricked by Dominique Pelicot into believing his wife was consenting.

One lawyer representing six defendants has shocked the nation by arguing that "there is rape and rape, and without intention, there is no rape." Magali Lafourcade, a magistrate and secretary general of the National Consultative Commission on Human Rights, applauded Gisele Pelicot. She noted that in France, studies suggest nine out of ten women who are victims of rape do not press charges, and when they do, about 80 percent of the cases are dropped.

For health reasons, Dominique Pelicot has been exempted from attending the trial since Wednesday. He is expected to testify next week, according to his lawyer, Beatrice Zavarro. She denied allegations that he was trying to avoid testifying, saying he "had been waiting for his trial, he wanted to talk and be confronted by his wife and children." Dominique Pelicot and the 50 other defendants face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

(With inputs from agencies.)