BJP MLA Calls for Strict Action Against Juice Vendor Accused of Serving Urine
BJP MLA Nandkishor has called for the National Security Act to be used against a juice vendor, Aamir, who was accused of mixing urine with fruit juices sold to customers. Aamir, who was arrested along with a 15-year-old boy, claimed he had nowhere else to urinate. The incident has sparked religious and communal tensions.
- Country:
- India
BJP MLA Nandkishor from Loni has demanded that the National Security Act (NSA) be applied against a juice vendor named Aamir, who was arrested for allegedly mixing urine with fruit juices served to customers.
In a video message, Nandkishor advised the public to avoid purchasing edible items from vendors with such a 'sick mentality'. He emphasized that individuals capable of mixing urine in juice might also mix poison, describing the act as a form of 'Jihad' against 'Sanatan Dharma'.
The police arrested Aamir, 29, and detained a 15-year-old boy after complaints from locals, some of whom reportedly assaulted the vendor. A plastic can filled with urine was recovered during a search. Aamir claimed he had no place to urinate nearby but his explanation was rejected by the police. The case has intensified communal tensions, with Bajrang Dal leaders protesting the Hindu-sounding name of Aamir's juice stall.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Peace Returns to Jainoor Amid Communal Tensions
Curfew Following Violent Protests in Jainoor Town Amid Communal Tension
Surat Authorities Launch Anti-Encroachment Drive Amid Communal Tensions
Union Minister Kumaraswamy Criticizes Karnataka Government Over Mandya Communal Tension
NHRC Probes Communal Tensions Following Rape Attempt in Telangana