BJP MLA Calls for Strict Action Against Juice Vendor Accused of Serving Urine

BJP MLA Nandkishor has called for the National Security Act to be used against a juice vendor, Aamir, who was accused of mixing urine with fruit juices sold to customers. Aamir, who was arrested along with a 15-year-old boy, claimed he had nowhere else to urinate. The incident has sparked religious and communal tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 14-09-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 17:14 IST
BJP MLA Calls for Strict Action Against Juice Vendor Accused of Serving Urine
  • India

BJP MLA Nandkishor from Loni has demanded that the National Security Act (NSA) be applied against a juice vendor named Aamir, who was arrested for allegedly mixing urine with fruit juices served to customers.

In a video message, Nandkishor advised the public to avoid purchasing edible items from vendors with such a 'sick mentality'. He emphasized that individuals capable of mixing urine in juice might also mix poison, describing the act as a form of 'Jihad' against 'Sanatan Dharma'.

The police arrested Aamir, 29, and detained a 15-year-old boy after complaints from locals, some of whom reportedly assaulted the vendor. A plastic can filled with urine was recovered during a search. Aamir claimed he had no place to urinate nearby but his explanation was rejected by the police. The case has intensified communal tensions, with Bajrang Dal leaders protesting the Hindu-sounding name of Aamir's juice stall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

