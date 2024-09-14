Key ISIS Militant Arrested in Istanbul Church Attack Plot

Turkish authorities have detained Viskhan Soltamatov, an Islamic State militant linked to the planned attack on Istanbul's Santa Maria Italian Church, according to the country's intelligence agency. The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) said Soltamatov was identified as the chief architect of the January 28, 2024 attack.

In a collaborative operation by MIT and the Istanbul police, Soltamatov was apprehended. The suspect is also believed to have supplied the weapon used in the assault, MIT confirmed. The church attack resulted in the death of one Turkish citizen, targeted by two Islamic State gunmen.

The assault was directed by Islamic State operatives from the Khorasan Province, a faction active in Afghanistan. Note that in April, Turkish authorities had detained 48 individuals suspected of involvement in the attack.

