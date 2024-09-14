Social Media Predator: 12-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped and Assaulted

In a harrowing incident, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a man she met through social media, local authorities reported on Saturday.

The suspect, identified as Rishikesh Verma, purportedly lured the young girl into meeting him on July 26 before taking her to an undisclosed location where the sexual assault occurred.

Following a complaint filed by the girl's mother, police arrested Verma and charged him under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, confirmed Yogendra Singh, SHO of Sukhpura police station.

