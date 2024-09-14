Left Menu

Missing Hearing and Speech-Impaired Teen Sparks Kidnapping Investigation

A 16-year-old hearing and speech-impaired girl has gone missing from Thane, Maharashtra. After her mother's reprimand for using her mobile phone, she left home early Friday and was last seen near a temple. The police have registered a kidnapping case, suspecting abduction due to past incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-09-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 19:24 IST
A 16-year-old hearing and speech-impaired girl has been reported missing from her home in Thane district, Maharashtra, according to local authorities.

Police have opened a kidnapping investigation following a complaint filed by the girl's parents in Dombivili. The teenager was last seen in the Azadepada locality early Friday morning.

The girl's disappearance followed a reprimand from her mother for using a mobile phone. Upset, she left home around 6 a.m. and vanished near a nearby temple. Police suspect abduction, citing two previous instances where she had left home but was successfully located and returned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

