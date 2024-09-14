Missing Hearing and Speech-Impaired Teen Sparks Kidnapping Investigation

A 16-year-old hearing and speech-impaired girl has been reported missing from her home in Thane district, Maharashtra, according to local authorities.

Police have opened a kidnapping investigation following a complaint filed by the girl's parents in Dombivili. The teenager was last seen in the Azadepada locality early Friday morning.

The girl's disappearance followed a reprimand from her mother for using a mobile phone. Upset, she left home around 6 a.m. and vanished near a nearby temple. Police suspect abduction, citing two previous instances where she had left home but was successfully located and returned.

