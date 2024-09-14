Mumbai Police Urges Vigilance Against Fake Arrest Notices

Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar has urged residents to approach the police if they receive any fake arrest notices via email, phone calls, or messaging apps.

'Received an arrest notice from the Commissioner of Mumbai Police? Bring it to our notice. Don't believe or respond to any fake arrest notice on mail, WhatsApp, SMS, or phone call received on behalf of the Commissioner, Mumbai Police,' Phansalkar stated in a social media post.

He stressed that people should not fall prey to such scams and should report any suspicious communications. Phansalkar also shared a screenshot of a fraudulent notice, which mentioned a court order related to pornography and the CBI, written in garbled English.

There has been a recent surge in online fraud cases involving individuals posing as law enforcement or government officials to extort money. The public is warned to remain vigilant and report any such fraud to the police immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)