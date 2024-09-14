Akhilesh Yadav Demands Justice for Gang Rape Victim in Ayodhya

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday demanded strict punishment for the accused in the alleged gang rape of a woman sweeper at the Ayodhya Ram Janmbhoomi temple complex.

Yadav also sought punitive action against 'irresponsible policemen'. So far, the police have arrested five men in this connection.

The 20-year-old woman accused nine people of rape on three different occasions between August 16 and 25, as per her complaint filed at Ayodhya's Cantt police station.

Yadav shared a 13-second video clip of the woman narrating her ordeal on social media, highlighting a lack of police cooperation.

The victim's video statement reveals the root causes of increasing harassment against women in Uttar Pradesh, including the complexity of filing police reports and the resulting unchecked criminal activities.

Yadav insisted that justice be served to the victim and strict actions be taken not only against the criminals but also against insensitive police officers.

Inspector Amrendra Pratap Singh reported that the FIR was lodged on September 2, leading to the arrest of three accused. Two more suspects were apprehended later, according to SP Madhuvan Singh.

The arrested individuals were identified as Vansh, Vinay, Shariq, Shiva, and Udit, Singh confirmed.

Further investigation is ongoing. The woman said she worked as a sanitation worker at the Ram temple and was a BA final-year student. Her complaint includes sections under wrongful confinement, sexual harassment, and gang rape.

