Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Demands Justice for Gang Rape Victim in Ayodhya

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has demanded strict punishment for those accused in the gang rape of a woman sweeper at Ayodhya's Ram Janmbhoomi temple complex. He also criticized police inaction and called for accountability. Five men have been arrested in connection with the crime, which happened thrice between August 16 and 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-09-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 20:54 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Demands Justice for Gang Rape Victim in Ayodhya
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday demanded strict punishment for the accused in the alleged gang rape of a woman sweeper at the Ayodhya Ram Janmbhoomi temple complex.

Yadav also sought punitive action against 'irresponsible policemen'. So far, the police have arrested five men in this connection.

The 20-year-old woman accused nine people of rape on three different occasions between August 16 and 25, as per her complaint filed at Ayodhya's Cantt police station.

Yadav shared a 13-second video clip of the woman narrating her ordeal on social media, highlighting a lack of police cooperation.

The victim's video statement reveals the root causes of increasing harassment against women in Uttar Pradesh, including the complexity of filing police reports and the resulting unchecked criminal activities.

Yadav insisted that justice be served to the victim and strict actions be taken not only against the criminals but also against insensitive police officers.

Inspector Amrendra Pratap Singh reported that the FIR was lodged on September 2, leading to the arrest of three accused. Two more suspects were apprehended later, according to SP Madhuvan Singh.

The arrested individuals were identified as Vansh, Vinay, Shariq, Shiva, and Udit, Singh confirmed.

Further investigation is ongoing. The woman said she worked as a sanitation worker at the Ram temple and was a BA final-year student. Her complaint includes sections under wrongful confinement, sexual harassment, and gang rape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024