Tragic Bomb Blast in Balochistan: Two Policemen Killed

A roadside bomb targeted a police vehicle in Balochistan on Saturday, killing two on-duty policemen and injuring another. The blast, claimed by the Balochistan Liberation Army, adds to the province's rising violence instigated by separatist groups. The attack follows a deadly August with multiple terror incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 14-09-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 21:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Two on-duty policemen lost their lives and another was injured on Saturday when a bomb targeted their vehicle in Balochistan's restive province, currently engulfed in militancy driven by separatist factions and terror organizations.

The attack occurred in Kuchlak town near Quetta, adding to a violent August where over 50 individuals, including terrorists, civilians, and security officers, were killed within two days.

A senior police official disclosed that the explosion was triggered by a remote-controlled device. The bomb had been planted earlier, and it was detonated upon the arrival of the police vehicle. The vehicle's driver is critically injured and has been rushed to a trauma center in Quetta.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi highlighted the sacrifices made by the Balochistan police and security forces in combating terrorism. The Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS) reported a surge in terror attacks in August, with 59 incidents nationwide compared to 38 in July.

The banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the recent attacks, including the August 25 incident across the province targeting both security personnel and civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

