G7 Condemns Iran's Missile Exports to Russia

The Group of the Seven (G7) foreign ministers have denounced Iran's export of ballistic missiles to Russia, highlighting it as a serious threat to Ukraine and international security. They have urged Iran to cease its support for Russia’s actions in Ukraine and halt missile transfers immediately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 14-09-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 22:41 IST
The foreign ministers of the Group of the Seven have condemned on Saturday "in the strongest terms" Iran's export and Russia's procurement of Iranian ballistic missiles.

"Iran must immediately cease all support to Russia's illegal and unjustifiable war against Ukraine and halt such transfers of ballistic missiles, UAVs and related technology, which constitute a direct threat to the Ukrainian people as well as European and international security more broadly," the G7 ministers said in a statement.

G7 is made of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Great Britain and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

