G7 Condemns Iran's Missile Exports to Russia

The foreign ministers of the Group of the Seven have condemned on Saturday "in the strongest terms" Iran's export and Russia's procurement of Iranian ballistic missiles.

"Iran must immediately cease all support to Russia's illegal and unjustifiable war against Ukraine and halt such transfers of ballistic missiles, UAVs and related technology, which constitute a direct threat to the Ukrainian people as well as European and international security more broadly," the G7 ministers said in a statement.

G7 is made of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Great Britain and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)