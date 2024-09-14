Teen Kidnapped and Raped by Bus Acquaintance

A 17-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly kidnapped and raped for 15 days by a man she met on a bus, according to police reports released on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan stated that the girl left home on August 31 following a dispute with her parents. Her father subsequently lodged a missing persons report. On Friday, a police team raided the Vikas Pradhikaran Colony in Prayagraj, where they found the minor with her alleged captor, Biru Pasi (28).

Investigations revealed that the girl was traveling by bus to Prayagraj when she met Pasi, who falsely claimed that his wife had passed away and convinced her to stay with him. They began living together in a rented room under the guise of being husband and wife. The girl's medical examination has been completed, and her court statement is scheduled for September 16. Pasi has been arrested on charges of rape and marrying a minor and is currently in jail.

