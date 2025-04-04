Crackdown on Illicit Hookah Bars: Police Raids Uncover Undercover Operations

Police in Prem Nagar have conducted a series of raids, targeting five cafes suspected of running illegal hookah bars under the guise of regular coffee shops, according to officials.

The Thursday night operation resulted in the detention of 13 individuals, including 10 men and three women. Authorities reported the discovery of these establishments facilitating substance use in unauthorized basement sections.

Bareilly Superintendent of Police (City), Manush Parik, highlighted that these cafes lacked valid licenses for operating hookah bars. Legal proceedings are set to follow as the premises were sealed and investigations by narcotics and food safety officials continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)