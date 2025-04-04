Left Menu

Crackdown on Illicit Hookah Bars: Police Raids Uncover Undercover Operations

Police raided five cafes in Prem Nagar for operating illegal hookah bars. Thirteen people were detained, and none had licenses. The cafes allegedly promoted substance abuse. Authorities plan further investigation and legal actions. Customers attempted to flee, but focus remained on detaining cafe owners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:17 IST
Crackdown on Illicit Hookah Bars: Police Raids Uncover Undercover Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Prem Nagar have conducted a series of raids, targeting five cafes suspected of running illegal hookah bars under the guise of regular coffee shops, according to officials.

The Thursday night operation resulted in the detention of 13 individuals, including 10 men and three women. Authorities reported the discovery of these establishments facilitating substance use in unauthorized basement sections.

Bareilly Superintendent of Police (City), Manush Parik, highlighted that these cafes lacked valid licenses for operating hookah bars. Legal proceedings are set to follow as the premises were sealed and investigations by narcotics and food safety officials continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025