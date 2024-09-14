Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid
Former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid has been in jail for four years, arrested in connection with the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. While he was acquitted in one case, he remains detained under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Khalid's bail attempts have been repeatedly denied, and his legal battles continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 23:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Umar Khalid, a former JNU student and activist, has marked four years in jail after his arrest concerning the 2020 northeast Delhi communal riots.
The riots erupted on February 24, 2020, resulting in 53 deaths and around 200 injuries. Khalid, however, remains implicated under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Despite his acquittal in a previous case related to alleged rioting and arson, Khalid's attempts to secure bail in the second case have failed. His plea challenging the constitutional validity of certain UAPA provisions is still pending in the Supreme Court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
