Mumbai Police Busts Gambling Den, Arrests 34

In the early hours of Sunday, the Crime Branch of Mumbai police executed a raid on a gambling den located in Byculla, leading to the arrest of 34 individuals. The operation was conducted based on specific inputs received by the police.

Among those taken into custody were four owners of the club, three jockeys, eight members of the staff, and 19 customers. The police also confiscated Rs 14.61 lakh in cash and various gambling materials from the scene.

All arrested individuals have been booked under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, as confirmed by a police official. The action highlights ongoing efforts to clamp down on illegal gambling activities in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)