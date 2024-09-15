Left Menu

Mumbai Police Busts Gambling Den, Arrests 34

Mumbai's Crime Branch raided a gambling den in Byculla, arresting 34 individuals and seizing Rs 14.61 lakh in cash besides other gambling materials. Among the arrested were the club’s owners, jockeys, staff, and customers, all booked under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act.

Updated: 15-09-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 17:24 IST
In the early hours of Sunday, the Crime Branch of Mumbai police executed a raid on a gambling den located in Byculla, leading to the arrest of 34 individuals. The operation was conducted based on specific inputs received by the police.

Among those taken into custody were four owners of the club, three jockeys, eight members of the staff, and 19 customers. The police also confiscated Rs 14.61 lakh in cash and various gambling materials from the scene.

All arrested individuals have been booked under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, as confirmed by a police official. The action highlights ongoing efforts to clamp down on illegal gambling activities in the city.

