Howrah Land Subsidence Crisis: Infrastructure Damage Sparks Urgent Response

A significant land subsidence has hit Howrah city in West Bengal, causing widespread damage to infrastructure and leaving thousands without essential services. The Belgachia area was severely affected on March 21, when the subsidence ruptured a vital 1-km-long water pipeline, resulting in acute water shortages across multiple wards of the Howrah Municipal Corporation.

As locals report extensive damage to dozens of homes, authorities have stepped up efforts to alleviate the crisis. Kolkata Municipal Corporation and nearby civic bodies are deploying water tankers and distributing water pouches, although residents are facing long queues and insufficient supply. Repairs to the pipeline are underway, with aims to restore water service by Monday.

Additionally, the power supply has been compromised, as several electricity poles are unstable, further exacerbating residents' plight. Over 350 individuals have been relocated to temporary shelters. A disaster response team remains on standby, and experts link the subsidence to methane gas buildup from the nearby Belgachia dump. State officials, including Central Howrah MLA Arup Roy, are actively engaged in assessing damage and coordinating relief efforts.

