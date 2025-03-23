Left Menu

Howrah Land Subsidence Crisis: Infrastructure Damage Sparks Urgent Response

A major land subsidence in Howrah city, West Bengal, severely disrupted water and power services as critical infrastructure was damaged. Thousands of residents were affected, prompting immediate responses from Kolkata authorities. Experts cite methane gas buildup at a local dump as the subsidence cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Howrah | Updated: 23-03-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 12:38 IST
Howrah Land Subsidence Crisis: Infrastructure Damage Sparks Urgent Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant land subsidence has hit Howrah city in West Bengal, causing widespread damage to infrastructure and leaving thousands without essential services. The Belgachia area was severely affected on March 21, when the subsidence ruptured a vital 1-km-long water pipeline, resulting in acute water shortages across multiple wards of the Howrah Municipal Corporation.

As locals report extensive damage to dozens of homes, authorities have stepped up efforts to alleviate the crisis. Kolkata Municipal Corporation and nearby civic bodies are deploying water tankers and distributing water pouches, although residents are facing long queues and insufficient supply. Repairs to the pipeline are underway, with aims to restore water service by Monday.

Additionally, the power supply has been compromised, as several electricity poles are unstable, further exacerbating residents' plight. Over 350 individuals have been relocated to temporary shelters. A disaster response team remains on standby, and experts link the subsidence to methane gas buildup from the nearby Belgachia dump. State officials, including Central Howrah MLA Arup Roy, are actively engaged in assessing damage and coordinating relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025