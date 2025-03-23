Left Menu

Istanbul's Detained Mayor Eyed as Presidential Hope

The Republican People's Party (CHP) in Turkey is holding a primary election to endorse Ekrem Imamoglu, the detained Mayor of Istanbul, as a presidential candidate. Allegations against Imamoglu include graft and aiding terrorism, which he denies. The primary aims to garner public resistance support against these charges.

  • Country:
  • Turkey

The Turkish opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) is mobilizing its members for a primary election to nominate Ekrem Imamoglu, the Istanbul Mayor currently detained under controversial charges, as a candidate for the next presidential race. Scheduled for 2028, this election is setting the stage for significant political maneuvering.

In a bid to gather wider support, the CHP is encouraging non-party members to participate in the voting process. This move is seen as an effort to galvanize public resistance against Imamoglu's detention, which involves accusations of graft and aiding a terrorist organization — charges that Imamoglu firmly denies.

With over 1.5 million members, the CHP has strategically positioned 5,600 ballot boxes across Turkey's 81 provinces, with polling set to close at 1400 GMT. The party's initiative underscores the high stakes involved in Turkey's political landscape as it marches towards the 2028 elections.

