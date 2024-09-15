Russian Bomb Attack Injures 28 in Kharkiv
A Russian guided bomb strike on a high-rise building in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, injured at least 28 people, including three children. The attack caused a fire and damaged civilian infrastructure in the key industrial city that is often targeted by Russian weapons, according to local officials.
A guided bomb strike by Russia on Sunday left 28 people injured, including three children, when it hit a high-rise building in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine. The incident led to a fire in the residential building, local authorities reported via the Telegram messaging platform.
Governor Oleh Syniehubov confirmed that the bomb caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure in the area. Kharkiv, a major industrial hub close to the Russian border, frequently endures attacks from Russian bombs, missiles, and drones.
The latest incident highlights the ongoing peril that residents face as a result of the ongoing conflict.
