Police Seize Bomb-Making Items from Naxal Hideout in Madhya Pradesh

Police seized materials including iron splinters and electric switches from a Naxal hideout in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh. The items were discovered in Bilalkasa forest following a tip-off and could be used to make IEDs. A case has been registered at Lanji police station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 15-09-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 19:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police forces uncovered materials suspected to be used for manufacturing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from a Naxal hideout in Balaghat district, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday, according to a police spokesperson.

Recovered items included eight kilograms of iron splinters, 15 electric switches, Maoist literature, and red backpacks. The operation took place in Bilalkasa forest, under the jurisdiction of Lanji police station, located approximately 470 kilometers from the district center.

Authorities initiated the search after receiving an intelligence tip about concealed Naxal materials in the forested area. The incriminating materials have prompted a case registration at Lanji police station, emphasized the police official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

