Fire Erupts in Delhi Shoe Factory, No Casualties Reported

A fire erupted at a shoe manufacturing factory in northwest Delhi’s Lawrence Road Industrial Area. Delhi Fire Services officials deployed 19 fire tenders, successfully bringing the blaze under control with no reported injuries. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are underway.

Updated: 15-09-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 19:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

A fire erupted at a shoe manufacturing factory in the Lawrence Road Industrial Area of northwest Delhi on Sunday afternoon, confirmed officials of the Delhi Fire Services.

According to the officials, the fire resulted in no casualties as it was successfully controlled. "We received an emergency call at 12.19 pm regarding a fire outbreak at the factory. Deploying a total of 19 fire tenders, we managed to bring the blaze under control with no reported injuries," an official stated. Thick fumes of smoke were seen emanating from the top floor of the multi-storey building, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

"We have notified the local police to investigate the cause of the fire," the official added, highlighting the various challenges faced during the firefighting operation due to high-power electricity poles. The firefighting team, equipped with oxygen masks, managed to enter the building despite the overwhelming thick black smoke. The complete extinguishing of flames took over three hours, and the cooling process is currently underway.

The local police also responded promptly, with teams dispatched to the site to maintain law and order. "We sent PCRs, ambulances, and additional forces to the spot to keep onlookers at bay. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident," stated a senior police officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

