Fire Erupts in Delhi Shoe Factory, No Casualties Reported

A fire erupted at a shoe manufacturing factory in the Lawrence Road Industrial Area of northwest Delhi on Sunday afternoon, confirmed officials of the Delhi Fire Services.

According to the officials, the fire resulted in no casualties as it was successfully controlled. "We received an emergency call at 12.19 pm regarding a fire outbreak at the factory. Deploying a total of 19 fire tenders, we managed to bring the blaze under control with no reported injuries," an official stated. Thick fumes of smoke were seen emanating from the top floor of the multi-storey building, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

"We have notified the local police to investigate the cause of the fire," the official added, highlighting the various challenges faced during the firefighting operation due to high-power electricity poles. The firefighting team, equipped with oxygen masks, managed to enter the building despite the overwhelming thick black smoke. The complete extinguishing of flames took over three hours, and the cooling process is currently underway.

The local police also responded promptly, with teams dispatched to the site to maintain law and order. "We sent PCRs, ambulances, and additional forces to the spot to keep onlookers at bay. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident," stated a senior police officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)