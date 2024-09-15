Left Menu

Abduction at Mathura Station: A Mother's Nightmare

A seven-month-old child was kidnapped at Mathura railway station on Sunday. The child's mother, Sunita, a local laborer, was momentarily distracted when the unidentified abductor made off with the child. Authorities are investigating the case, using CCTV footage to identify and locate the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 15-09-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 22:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A shocking incident at Mathura railway station unfolded on Sunday when a seven-month-old child was kidnapped. The child's mother, Sunita, registered a case with the Government Railway Police (GRP).

According to GRP station in-charge Samar Bahadur Singh, Sunita, who hails from Agra and works as a laborer, was distracted when an unknown man advised her against feeding hot milk to her child. Seizing the moment, the man absconded with the baby.

CCTV footage revealed the suspect wearing a white T-shirt and pants leaving the station with the child. A case has been filed, and efforts are underway to apprehend the suspect and recover the child.

(With inputs from agencies.)

