Abduction at Mathura Station: A Mother's Nightmare
A seven-month-old child was kidnapped at Mathura railway station on Sunday. The child's mother, Sunita, a local laborer, was momentarily distracted when the unidentified abductor made off with the child. Authorities are investigating the case, using CCTV footage to identify and locate the suspect.
A shocking incident at Mathura railway station unfolded on Sunday when a seven-month-old child was kidnapped. The child's mother, Sunita, registered a case with the Government Railway Police (GRP).
According to GRP station in-charge Samar Bahadur Singh, Sunita, who hails from Agra and works as a laborer, was distracted when an unknown man advised her against feeding hot milk to her child. Seizing the moment, the man absconded with the baby.
CCTV footage revealed the suspect wearing a white T-shirt and pants leaving the station with the child. A case has been filed, and efforts are underway to apprehend the suspect and recover the child.
(With inputs from agencies.)
