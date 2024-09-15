Abduction at Mathura Station: A Mother's Nightmare

A shocking incident at Mathura railway station unfolded on Sunday when a seven-month-old child was kidnapped. The child's mother, Sunita, registered a case with the Government Railway Police (GRP).

According to GRP station in-charge Samar Bahadur Singh, Sunita, who hails from Agra and works as a laborer, was distracted when an unknown man advised her against feeding hot milk to her child. Seizing the moment, the man absconded with the baby.

CCTV footage revealed the suspect wearing a white T-shirt and pants leaving the station with the child. A case has been filed, and efforts are underway to apprehend the suspect and recover the child.

(With inputs from agencies.)