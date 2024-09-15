History-Sheeter Fatally Attacked in Nagpur

In a gruesome incident on Sunday afternoon, a history-sheeter named Vikesh Jadhav was fatally attacked by four individuals with sharp weapons and a stone in Nagpur's Padole Nagar slum, according to an official statement.

Jadhav, who had a history of cases including murder, assault, and robbery, was reportedly targeted by one of the accused, Nikhil Wasnik, who had been assaulted by Jadhav on August 13 in a bid to assert dominance in the slum area.

The other suspects have been identified as Bhola Ingle, Prabhakar Chaudhary, and Akash Nagarikar. Nandanvan police are actively searching for the accused to bring them to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)