Left Menu

Blaze in the Slum: Gas Cylinder Explosion Leaves Destruction, No Casualties

A fire triggered by a gas cylinder explosion gutted 100 shanties in a slum near Basai Chowk on Friday morning. Over 15 fire engines controlled the blaze in two hours with no casualties reported. Exploding gas cylinders and strong winds worsened the spread, but all individuals were evacuated safely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 29-03-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 18:28 IST
Blaze in the Slum: Gas Cylinder Explosion Leaves Destruction, No Casualties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire erupted in a slum near Basai Chowk early Friday morning, triggered by a gas cylinder explosion, fire officials reported.

The blaze quickly spread through approximately 100 shanties, with over 15 fire engines and 50 firefighters battling the flames for around two hours. Fortunately, all individuals were evacuated without casualties, though material losses were significant.

The incident originated around 5:30 am, possibly exacerbated by mini gas cylinder explosions and strong winds. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials stated, as they quelled the blaze with support from multiple fire stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025