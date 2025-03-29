Blaze in the Slum: Gas Cylinder Explosion Leaves Destruction, No Casualties

A devastating fire erupted in a slum near Basai Chowk early Friday morning, triggered by a gas cylinder explosion, fire officials reported.

The blaze quickly spread through approximately 100 shanties, with over 15 fire engines and 50 firefighters battling the flames for around two hours. Fortunately, all individuals were evacuated without casualties, though material losses were significant.

The incident originated around 5:30 am, possibly exacerbated by mini gas cylinder explosions and strong winds. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials stated, as they quelled the blaze with support from multiple fire stations.

