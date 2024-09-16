Left Menu

West Bengal Government’s Final Call for Resolution in RG Kar Impasse

The West Bengal government has made a final appeal to protesting junior doctors for talks to resolve the RG Kar impasse, following a stalled dialogue over a demand for live-streaming the meeting. Chief Secretary Manoj Pant invited the doctors to a meeting at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence, but the doctors remain undecided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-09-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 12:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government on Monday issued a fifth and final invitation to the protesting junior doctors for talks aimed at ending the RG Kar impasse. This comes two days after a previous dialogue attempt failed over disagreements on live-streaming the meeting. Chief Secretary Manoj Pant emailed the junior doctors, asking them to reach Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence at Kalighat for discussions.

'This is the fifth and the final time we are reaching out to you for a meeting between the honourable CM and the delegates. In line with our discussion on Saturday, we invite you again for the meeting with an open mind,' Pant wrote.

Pant expressed hope that 'good sense will prevail', emphasizing that no live-streaming or videography would be permitted as the matter is sub-judice before the Supreme Court. Instead, meeting minutes will be recorded and signed by both parties.

The protesting doctors have yet to announce their decision on attending the meeting, as they discuss the government's latest offer among themselves. Junior doctors began a cease-work protest after the August 9 rape-murder of a doctor at RG Kar hospital. Banerjee met with the protesters on Saturday, promising to address their demands but faced rejection when live-streaming was declined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

