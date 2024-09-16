Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Rajasthan Constable's Life

A Rajasthan police constable named Dalchand Gurjar was killed when his car plunged into a gorge after hitting a horse on State Highway 52. The horse had been flung onto the road by another vehicle. A case of negligent driving has been registered against the driver of the unidentified vehicle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 16-09-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 13:57 IST
A Rajasthan police constable lost his life in a tragic accident early Monday morning when his car plummeted into a gorge after colliding with a horse, authorities reported.

The accident occurred on State Highway 52 around 4 am as Dalchand Gurjar, 40, was returning to his duty at Sangod police station following a vacation.

According to Station House Officer Suresh Meena, Gurjar's vehicle veered off the road after striking a horse that had been hurled onto the road by an unidentified vehicle. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene. A case for negligent driving has been lodged against the driver of the unidentified vehicle. Gurjar, a resident of Weir town in the Bharatpur district, has been handed over to his family after a postmortem examination.

