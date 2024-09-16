Left Menu

Manipur Government Lifts Internet Ban Amidst Improved Law And Order

The Manipur government has lifted the temporary suspension on internet services in five valley districts, following a review of the law and order situation. The ban, imposed on September 10 due to student protests, was lifted as the situation improved. Chief Minister N Biren Singh urged responsible internet use.

Updated: 16-09-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 14:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipur government on Monday lifted the temporary suspension on internet services in the five valley districts with immediate effect.

Commissioner (Home) N Ashok Kumar said the state government has reviewed the prevailing law and order situation and decided to lift the internet suspension, which was imposed as a preventive measure in the public interest on September 10. On September 13, the state government lifted the restrictions on broadband services "conditionally".

In an order issued by the Home Department, he said, ''The state government has decided to lift any form of internet suspension in the state of Manipur which was in good faith imposed as preventive measures in public interests.'' Internet services were temporarily suspended in Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching district from 3 pm on September 10 in the wake of student protests demanding the removal of the DGP and security advisor for their alleged inability to handle attacks by militants.

The protests resulted in clashes with security forces, injuring more than 80 people, including students and police personnel.

All internet users are requested to refrain from activities which may cause situations which will warrant for suspension of internet services in the future, the order said. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister N Biren Singh, in a social media post, said, ''The internet ban in the state will be lifted, and services will be restored. I urge everyone to use the internet responsibly and refrain from sharing or posting any unnecessary or inflammatory content that may disturb the peace and harmony in the state''.

(With inputs from agencies.)

