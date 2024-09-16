Supreme Court to Hear Rape and Murder Case Amid Protests by Junior Doctors in West Bengal

The Supreme Court is set to hear a high-profile case on Tuesday concerning the rape and murder of a resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The case, initiated by the court, comes amid ongoing protests by junior doctors in West Bengal.

The hearing gains significance as resident doctors continue their strike despite a directive from the apex court to resume work by 5 p.m. on September 10. The state government has claimed that the doctors' absence has resulted in the deaths of 23 patients by September 9, the last day the case was heard.

In an attempt to defuse the situation, the West Bengal government invited the protesting junior doctors for talks for the fifth and final time on Monday, after previous negotiations failed due to disagreements on live-streaming the meeting. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee personally visited the protest site on September 14, inviting the doctors for discussions, but the proposed meeting did not materialize.

(With inputs from agencies.)