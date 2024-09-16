Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Rape and Murder Case Amid Protests by Junior Doctors in West Bengal

The Supreme Court will hear a self-initiated case on Tuesday regarding the rape and murder of a resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata. The hearing is crucial as junior doctors continue their protests despite instructions to resume work. The West Bengal government has called for further talks to resolve the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 15:07 IST
Supreme Court to Hear Rape and Murder Case Amid Protests by Junior Doctors in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is set to hear a high-profile case on Tuesday concerning the rape and murder of a resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The case, initiated by the court, comes amid ongoing protests by junior doctors in West Bengal.

The hearing gains significance as resident doctors continue their strike despite a directive from the apex court to resume work by 5 p.m. on September 10. The state government has claimed that the doctors' absence has resulted in the deaths of 23 patients by September 9, the last day the case was heard.

In an attempt to defuse the situation, the West Bengal government invited the protesting junior doctors for talks for the fifth and final time on Monday, after previous negotiations failed due to disagreements on live-streaming the meeting. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee personally visited the protest site on September 14, inviting the doctors for discussions, but the proposed meeting did not materialize.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024