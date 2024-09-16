Left Menu

Supreme Court to Review Dispute Over Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Complex

The Supreme Court will hear a plea challenging the Allahabad High Court's decision on the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute in Mathura. The plea argues against the maintainability of cases related to the dispute. The high court's previous order called for determining the 'religious character' of the site.

The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea filed by the Muslim side challenging the Allahabad High Court's order in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute on Tuesday.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Sanjay Kumar will review the plea from the Committee of Management Trust, Shahi Masjid Idgah, contesting the August 1 decision of the high court. The mosque management committee's plea, submitted by advocate RHA Sikander, seeks to challenge the maintainability of 18 cases tied to the disputed site.

On August 1, the high court had dismissed the Muslim side's contention that suits filed by Hindu litigants violated the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act and therefore were not maintainable. The Act prohibits altering the religious character of any place that existed as of India's Independence Day, except the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

The Hindu side claims that the mosque was built by demolishing a temple. The high court ruled that the 'religious character' of the disputed site, as of August 15, 1947, needs to be established through evidence. The matter now escalates to the Supreme Court for further adjudication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

