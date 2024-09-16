French Researcher Pleads Guilty in Russian Court

Laurent Vinatier, a French researcher facing charges in Russia for violating the nation's foreign agent laws, has admitted his guilt. The plea was entered on Monday, according to Russian news agencies.

Reports from the state news agency RIA indicated that the Moscow district court, where Vinatier's trial is taking place, has agreed to handle his case under a special regime. This arrangement ensures a more lenient sentence for Vinatier.

The guilty plea and the court's decision mark a significant development in the case which has garnered international attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)