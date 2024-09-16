Left Menu

French Researcher Pleads Guilty in Russian Court

Laurent Vinatier, a French researcher, pleaded guilty for non-compliance with Russia's foreign agent laws in a Moscow district court. The court has agreed to consider his case under a special regime, promising a lighter sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-09-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 17:36 IST
French Researcher Pleads Guilty in Russian Court
  • Country:
  • Russia

Laurent Vinatier, a French researcher facing charges in Russia for violating the nation's foreign agent laws, has admitted his guilt. The plea was entered on Monday, according to Russian news agencies.

Reports from the state news agency RIA indicated that the Moscow district court, where Vinatier's trial is taking place, has agreed to handle his case under a special regime. This arrangement ensures a more lenient sentence for Vinatier.

The guilty plea and the court's decision mark a significant development in the case which has garnered international attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024