Rapper Sheff G's Guilty Plea: Gang Ties and Trump's Rally

New York City rapper Sheff G, known for his prior association with a Trump campaign rally, has admitted guilt in charges of attempted murder and conspiracy. Prosecutors accuse him of using his musical success to spread gang violence in his native Brooklyn. The rapper, whose real name is Michael Williams, agreed to a five-year prison sentence in a plea deal confirmed in a Brooklyn courtroom, as announced by district attorney Eric Gonzalez.

Gonzalez stated that Sheff G, 26, harnessed his fame to sponsor and orchestrate violent activities, instilling terror in the neighborhood. The rapper, whose work garners extensive digital reach, is among over 30 people indicted in a wide-reaching investigation into Brooklyn's gang-related shootings, involving the 8 Trey Crips and 9 Ways gang. Co-accused with him is fellow rapper Sleepy Hallow, who also graced the stage with Trump in May 2024. Prosecutors allege Sheff G rewarded gang affiliates with cash and valuables and even participated as a getaway driver following a 2021 shooting.

Despite their criminal endeavors documented in various forms, including surveillance, digital communications, and song lyrics, legal representatives for Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow have yet to issue statements. As the case proceeds, Sheff G awaits sentencing in August, while Sleepy Hallow faces court in April. Their affiliations were notably highlighted by Trump during his campaign efforts to connect with Black voters, underscoring parallels between his legal controversies and racial bias claims in the judiciary.

