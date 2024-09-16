Left Menu

Turkish Drone Strike Escalates Tensions in Northern Iraq

A Turkish drone strike killed one PKK member and injured two others in a refugee camp in northern Iraq. In separate clashes, two more PKK members died against Turkish forces near Dohuk. The PKK has shifted its goals from independence to greater Kurdish rights and limited autonomy in Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 18:13 IST
A Turkish drone strike resulted in the death of one member of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and injuries to two others during a meeting at a refugee camp in northern Iraq, as confirmed by the region's counter-terrorism service on Monday.

In another incident, two PKK members were killed in clashes with Turkish forces northeast of Dohuk, a city located about 40 kilometers from the Turkish border, according to security sources. The PKK, labeled a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, began its armed struggle against Turkey in 1984 initially seeking an independent Kurdish state.

Over time, the PKK's goals have evolved toward advocating for greater Kurdish rights and limited autonomy within southeast Turkey. The drone strike hit a meeting in Makhmour camp, a location Ankara claims houses Kurdish militants. Clashes also occurred in the Mount Gara area, another PKK base targeted by Turkish forces over the past two months. While Iraq does not designate the PKK as a terrorist group, it has prohibited the group from launching attacks against Turkey from Iraqi soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

