Tragic Collision: Young Man Dies in Chanakyapuri Accident

A 19-year-old man named Ehtasham lost his life after his motorcycle collided with a bull in Delhi's Chanakyapuri area. The incident occurred near Simon Bolivar Marg. Despite efforts by passersby to move him to a hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival. The police are investigating the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 19:58 IST
A tragic accident claimed the life of a 19-year-old man in Delhi's Chanakyapuri area. The victim, Ehtasham, was en route to Karol Bagh on his Royal Enfield motorcycle when he collided with a bull near Simon Bolivar Marg, according to police officials.

The accident occurred around 7:30 pm on Sunday. Despite prompt action by passersby who took Ehtasham to RML Hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival. The authorities mentioned that the involved bull was also found injured at the scene.

Police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) at Chankyapuri police station. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact sequence of events, including reviewing CCTV footage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

