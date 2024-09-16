Tragic Collision: Young Man Dies in Chanakyapuri Accident

A tragic accident claimed the life of a 19-year-old man in Delhi's Chanakyapuri area. The victim, Ehtasham, was en route to Karol Bagh on his Royal Enfield motorcycle when he collided with a bull near Simon Bolivar Marg, according to police officials.

The accident occurred around 7:30 pm on Sunday. Despite prompt action by passersby who took Ehtasham to RML Hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival. The authorities mentioned that the involved bull was also found injured at the scene.

Police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) at Chankyapuri police station. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact sequence of events, including reviewing CCTV footage.

(With inputs from agencies.)