Tragic Childbirth Death Sparks Arrests in Kerala

Authorities in north Kerala have detained two individuals in an ongoing investigation into the tragic death of a 35-year-old woman who allegedly passed away during childbirth at home. Police have identified the deceased as Asma and detained Fathima and Aboobaker Siddique for their involvement in the delivery.

According to law enforcement, the arrests are part of a broader probe following Asma's death from excessive bleeding shortly after giving birth to her fifth child. Her husband, Sirajudheen, was previously arrested and faces charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, alongside destruction of evidence.

The investigation gained momentum after Sirajudheen transported Asma's body from Chattiparamba to Perumbavoor, prompting police intervention. A postmortem confirmed the cause of death, and further questioning of those involved is expected to shed light on the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

