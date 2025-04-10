Left Menu

Tragic Childbirth Death Sparks Arrests in Kerala

In north Kerala, police have arrested two people connected to the death of a woman, Asma, who died from complications during home childbirth. Her husband, Sirajudheen, has already been detained under charges of culpable homicide and evidence destruction. A detailed investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 10-04-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 14:18 IST
Tragic Childbirth Death Sparks Arrests in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in north Kerala have detained two individuals in an ongoing investigation into the tragic death of a 35-year-old woman who allegedly passed away during childbirth at home. Police have identified the deceased as Asma and detained Fathima and Aboobaker Siddique for their involvement in the delivery.

According to law enforcement, the arrests are part of a broader probe following Asma's death from excessive bleeding shortly after giving birth to her fifth child. Her husband, Sirajudheen, was previously arrested and faces charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, alongside destruction of evidence.

The investigation gained momentum after Sirajudheen transported Asma's body from Chattiparamba to Perumbavoor, prompting police intervention. A postmortem confirmed the cause of death, and further questioning of those involved is expected to shed light on the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025