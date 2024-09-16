Left Menu

Man Charged in Alleged Assassination Plot Against Trump

Ryan Wesley Routh is facing federal gun charges for allegedly attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump. The charges include possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number. Additional charges may be filed as the investigation progresses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 16-09-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 20:39 IST
Man Charged in Alleged Assassination Plot Against Trump

Ryan Wesley Routh was charged Monday with federal gun crimes in connection to an apparent assassination attempt targeting former President Donald Trump.

Routh faces allegations of possessing a firearm despite being a convicted felon and holding a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He made a brief court appearance in West Palm Beach.

Prosecutors have indicated that more serious charges could follow as the investigation continues and they work towards securing an indictment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

