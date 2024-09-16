Man Charged in Alleged Assassination Plot Against Trump
Ryan Wesley Routh is facing federal gun charges for allegedly attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump. The charges include possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number. Additional charges may be filed as the investigation progresses.
Routh faces allegations of possessing a firearm despite being a convicted felon and holding a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He made a brief court appearance in West Palm Beach.
Prosecutors have indicated that more serious charges could follow as the investigation continues and they work towards securing an indictment.
