Controversy Clouds Assam Recruitment Exams Amid Allegations of Rights Violations and Misconduct

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has initiated an investigation following serious allegations during the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination. A job aspirant claimed that a woman constable searched her private parts before an examination in Nalbari, leading to widespread outrage.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken the matter to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), highlighting a violation of candidates' basic rights. Concurrently, another incident in North Lakhimpur saw the recovery of cheating material from a woman candidate, adding to the controversy.

Sarma emphasized that respect for female candidates is paramount and non-negotiable. Authorities also detained an individual for allegedly circulating exam papers post-test, and measures are being considered to uphold transparency and integrity in future exams. Internet services were suspended during the exams to prevent malpractices, with 11,23,204 candidates participating across 2,305 centers in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)