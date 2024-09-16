Left Menu

Oregon Judge Overturns $260 Million Verdict Against Johnson & Johnson

An Oregon judge has overturned a $260 million verdict against Johnson & Johnson in a mesothelioma case linked to asbestos exposure from its talc powder. The judge has called for a new trial, citing errors by the plaintiff's lawyers. The decision does not affect J&J's broader talc litigation issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 22:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Oregon judge has nullified a $260 million verdict against Johnson & Johnson, brought by a woman claiming mesothelioma from the company's talc powder, J&J reported on Monday.

Judge Katharine von ter Stegge of Portland's 4th Judicial District Circuit Court accepted J&J's motion for a retrial, citing significant errors by the plaintiff's legal team. An explanatory opinion from von ter Stegge is anticipated shortly. Erik Haas, J&J's worldwide vice president of litigation, described the initial verdict as legally and scientifically unsound.

Lawyer Kyung Lee, representing the plaintiff, did not respond immediately. J&J faces over 62,000 claims alleging their talc products caused cancer, though the company maintains these do not contain asbestos and are safe. Lee, diagnosed with mesothelioma last year, attributed her illness to decades of using J&J's talc products. J&J's counsel argued her condition stemmed from nearby asbestos exposure, unrelated to their products.

J&J is moving towards a $9 billion bankruptcy settlement for ovarian and gynecological cancer claims, backed by over 75% of claimants. This settlement excludes mesothelioma cases like Lee's. (Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Leslie Adler)

(With inputs from agencies.)

