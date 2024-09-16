U.S. Citizen's Death in West Bank Under Scrutiny

The U.S. State Department has expressed dissatisfaction with Israel's initial findings on the killing of Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, a U.S. citizen. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller warned on Monday that Washington would consider additional measures if it is not satisfied with a comprehensive Israeli investigation.

According to Israeli authorities, troops shot Eygi, 26, on September 6 during a protest against settlement expansion in the West Bank. They maintain that the shooting was unintentional and occurred during a demonstration that escalated into violence.

In light of the incident, the U.S. government is urging Israel to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation, signaling potential diplomatic implications should the findings remain unsatisfactory.

(With inputs from agencies.)