U.S. Citizen's Death in West Bank Under Scrutiny

The U.S. State Department has expressed dissatisfaction with Israel's initial findings regarding the killing of Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, a U.S. citizen, during a West Bank protest. Washington demands a full investigation and warns of possible further measures if not satisfied with the Israeli probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 23:44 IST
The U.S. State Department has expressed dissatisfaction with Israel's initial findings on the killing of Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, a U.S. citizen. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller warned on Monday that Washington would consider additional measures if it is not satisfied with a comprehensive Israeli investigation.

According to Israeli authorities, troops shot Eygi, 26, on September 6 during a protest against settlement expansion in the West Bank. They maintain that the shooting was unintentional and occurred during a demonstration that escalated into violence.

In light of the incident, the U.S. government is urging Israel to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation, signaling potential diplomatic implications should the findings remain unsatisfactory.

