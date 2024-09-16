U.S. Citizen's Death in West Bank Under Scrutiny
The U.S. State Department has expressed dissatisfaction with Israel's initial findings regarding the killing of Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, a U.S. citizen, during a West Bank protest. Washington demands a full investigation and warns of possible further measures if not satisfied with the Israeli probe.
The U.S. State Department has expressed dissatisfaction with Israel's initial findings on the killing of Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, a U.S. citizen. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller warned on Monday that Washington would consider additional measures if it is not satisfied with a comprehensive Israeli investigation.
According to Israeli authorities, troops shot Eygi, 26, on September 6 during a protest against settlement expansion in the West Bank. They maintain that the shooting was unintentional and occurred during a demonstration that escalated into violence.
In light of the incident, the U.S. government is urging Israel to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation, signaling potential diplomatic implications should the findings remain unsatisfactory.
