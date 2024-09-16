Left Menu

Hit-and-Run Tragedy: Senior Citizen Killed in Pune

In Pune district, a 55-year-old two-wheeler rider, Balasaheb Dere, was killed in a hit-and-run incident involving an auto rickshaw driven by a foreign tourist. The accident also left his friend, Sanjay Jadhav, severely injured. The suspects fled but were intercepted by police in Nashik district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 23:59 IST
  • India

A 55-year-old two-wheeler rider, Balasaheb Dere, was killed on Monday in a hit-and-run accident involving an auto rickshaw allegedly driven by a female foreign tourist in Pune district of Maharashtra, authorities reported.

According to police, Dere was riding with his 37-year-old friend, Sanjay Jadhav, on the Narayangaon-Ozar Road in Junnar town when a speeding auto-rickshaw struck their two-wheeler. Dere succumbed to his injuries, while Jadhav was seriously injured and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The police revealed that the auto rickshaw, driven by the tourist along with her companions, fled the scene without offering assistance. The suspects were later intercepted in Nashik district following a tip-off and are being transported back to Narayangaon Police Station for further questioning. An official investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

