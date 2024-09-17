Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: US-India 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue Explores Indo-Pacific, Ukraine, and Gaza

Indian and American officials held the US-India 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue in New Delhi, addressing issues related to the Indo-Pacific, Ukraine, and Gaza. The dialogue, co-chaired by senior officials, advanced priorities like defense cooperation and clean energy. The event precedes a meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Biden.

Indian and American officials convened in New Delhi on Monday for the US-India 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue, discussing crucial matters pertaining to the Indo-Pacific region, Ukraine, and Gaza, according to the State Department.

This significant dialogue, preceding an upcoming meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, saw participation from high-level delegations. The US side was led by Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Jedidiah P. Royal, while the Indian delegation was headed by External Affairs Joint Secretary Nagaraj Naidu and Defense Joint Secretary Vishwesh Negi.

Advancing shared priorities such as defense cooperation and clean energy, the interaction also addressed support for peace in Ukraine and humanitarian aid in Gaza. Both parties reiterated their commitment to enhancing partnerships and expanding people-to-people ties.

