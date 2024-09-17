U.S. Approves $228 Million Military Package for Taiwan Amid Tensions

The U.S. State Department announced on Monday its approval of a significant military sale to Taiwan, valued at approximately $228 million. This package includes crucial spare parts aimed at bolstering Taiwan's combat readiness in the face of escalating tensions with China.

According to the State Department, the return, repair, and reshipment of these spare parts will be managed from U.S. Government stock, ensuring seamless integration into Taiwan's armed forces. The United States remains a pivotal supporter and arms supplier to Taiwan, despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties.

In response, Taiwan's defense ministry expressed gratitude and anticipated the arms sale package to become effective within a month. The ministry highlighted how China's increasingly routine grey zone tactics have constrained Taiwan's air and maritime response capabilities. The timely acquisition of these spare parts is expected to significantly enhance the safety and readiness of Taiwan's air force equipment.

China, which views Taiwan as its territory, has escalated military actions and political pressure over recent years. This includes grey-zone warfare strategies such as regular coast guard patrols near Taiwan-controlled islands, aimed at testing Taiwanese forces without engaging in open combat.

