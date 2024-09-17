Left Menu

U.S. Approves $228 Million Military Package for Taiwan Amid Tensions

The U.S. State Department has approved a $228 million military sale to Taiwan, which will help maintain its combat readiness against China's grey zone tactics. The package, consisting of spare parts, is part of the U.S. support for Taiwan amidst rising military tensions with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 08:42 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 08:42 IST
U.S. Approves $228 Million Military Package for Taiwan Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. State Department announced on Monday its approval of a significant military sale to Taiwan, valued at approximately $228 million. This package includes crucial spare parts aimed at bolstering Taiwan's combat readiness in the face of escalating tensions with China.

According to the State Department, the return, repair, and reshipment of these spare parts will be managed from U.S. Government stock, ensuring seamless integration into Taiwan's armed forces. The United States remains a pivotal supporter and arms supplier to Taiwan, despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties.

In response, Taiwan's defense ministry expressed gratitude and anticipated the arms sale package to become effective within a month. The ministry highlighted how China's increasingly routine grey zone tactics have constrained Taiwan's air and maritime response capabilities. The timely acquisition of these spare parts is expected to significantly enhance the safety and readiness of Taiwan's air force equipment.

China, which views Taiwan as its territory, has escalated military actions and political pressure over recent years. This includes grey-zone warfare strategies such as regular coast guard patrols near Taiwan-controlled islands, aimed at testing Taiwanese forces without engaging in open combat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024