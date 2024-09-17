India Rebukes Iran's Supreme Leader Over Remarks on Muslim Treatment

India has strongly condemned comments made by Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, regarding the treatment of Muslims in the country, labeling his remarks as 'misinformed and unacceptable'. Khamenei stated on social media that Muslims must be aware of the suffering of their community globally, including in India.

In a firm response, India's foreign ministry deplored Khamenei's comments and advised countries to review their own minority treatment records before passing judgments. 'Countries commenting on minorities are advised to look at their own record before making any observations about others,' a ministry spokesperson said.

Despite the recent tension, India and Iran typically share a strong relationship. The two nations recently signed a 10-year agreement to develop and operate the Chabahar port on Iran's south-eastern coast, crucial for bypassing Pakistan in connecting to Afghanistan and central Asian countries. Khamenei's criticism of India on issues involving Indian Muslims and Kashmir, however, continues to strain their ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)