India Rebukes Iran's Supreme Leader Over Remarks on Muslim Treatment

India condemned Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's comments on the treatment of Muslims in India as 'misinformed and unacceptable'. The foreign ministry criticized countries commenting on others' minority situations while urging them to review their own records. Despite tension, India and Iran maintain a strong relationship, including a contract to develop Chabahar port.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 08:51 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 08:51 IST
India has strongly condemned comments made by Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, regarding the treatment of Muslims in the country, labeling his remarks as 'misinformed and unacceptable'. Khamenei stated on social media that Muslims must be aware of the suffering of their community globally, including in India.

In a firm response, India's foreign ministry deplored Khamenei's comments and advised countries to review their own minority treatment records before passing judgments. 'Countries commenting on minorities are advised to look at their own record before making any observations about others,' a ministry spokesperson said.

Despite the recent tension, India and Iran typically share a strong relationship. The two nations recently signed a 10-year agreement to develop and operate the Chabahar port on Iran's south-eastern coast, crucial for bypassing Pakistan in connecting to Afghanistan and central Asian countries. Khamenei's criticism of India on issues involving Indian Muslims and Kashmir, however, continues to strain their ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

