Von der Leyen's Chaotic Ascent: EU Commission's New Team Revealed

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen is set to announce her new Commission team on Tuesday, following a chaotic and scandal-laden selection process.

The journey to assemble the 26-member team faced turmoil, including the resignation of French candidate Thierry Breton, who accused von der Leyen of 'questionable governance' and political machinations.

The defiance of member states added to the complications, as von der Leyen struggled to achieve gender parity. Despite these issues, she engaged in secret talks with European governments and political leaders, with a full announcement expected later Tuesday.

The Commission, responsible for proposing EU legislation and ensuring rules are respected, is scheduled to begin its work on November 1, although speculation suggests a possible January start.

(With inputs from agencies.)