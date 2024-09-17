Von der Leyen's Chaotic Ascent: EU Commission's New Team Revealed
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen prepares to unveil her new team for a five-year tenure after a chaotic selection process that involved scandals and intense political maneuvering. Despite defiance from member states and internal opposition, von der Leyen's announcement is expected soon, with the Commission starting its work in November or possibly January.
European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen is set to announce her new Commission team on Tuesday, following a chaotic and scandal-laden selection process.
The journey to assemble the 26-member team faced turmoil, including the resignation of French candidate Thierry Breton, who accused von der Leyen of 'questionable governance' and political machinations.
The defiance of member states added to the complications, as von der Leyen struggled to achieve gender parity. Despite these issues, she engaged in secret talks with European governments and political leaders, with a full announcement expected later Tuesday.
The Commission, responsible for proposing EU legislation and ensuring rules are respected, is scheduled to begin its work on November 1, although speculation suggests a possible January start.
