Brothers Sentenced to Life in 20-Year-Old Murder Case

Two brothers, Kapildeo Yadav and Suresh Yadav, have been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, for a 20-year-old murder. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each brother. The case, which stemmed from a land dispute, was resolved following a concluded hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two brothers have been sentenced to life imprisonment in a 20-year-old murder case by a court in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district, a government lawyer announced on Tuesday. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of them while delivering the verdict on Monday, according to Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC) Santosh Kumar Mishra.

The accused, Kapildeo Yadav and Suresh Yadav, residents of the Chauk police station area, were found guilty of murder. The court stipulated that failure to pay the fine would result in an additional six months of imprisonment for each brother, Mishra explained.

Mishra detailed that the victim, Ramnath Yadav, was killed over a land dispute in Bhelbhariya under the jurisdiction of Chauk police station on June 25, 2004. Following the investigation, a murder case was registered against Kapildeo and Suresh Yadav, with a chargesheet filed in court. The hearing completed on Monday, leading to their sentencing, and both men were taken to jail afterward.

