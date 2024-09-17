Rebel Surrenders to Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh

A militant belonging to the Khaplang faction of the banned National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-K) has surrendered before Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district, an official disclosed on Tuesday.

Azen Wangsu (49), identified as a self-styled 'major' in the militant group, laid down his arms before the Khonsa battalion of Assam Rifles. The officer mentioned that Wangsu, a native of Niausa village in Longding district, had been associated with the NSCN-K for the past 12 years.

Based on information suggesting Wangsu was in Myanmar, Assam Rifles initiated contact through his family, persuading him to surrender. On Tuesday morning, he yielded with a .32 pistol and a magazine. Wangsu was subsequently handed over to Khonsa Police for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)