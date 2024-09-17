Rebel Surrenders to Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh
A militant from the NSCN-K faction, Azen Wangsu, surrendered before Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district. The 49-year-old, who was a major in the banned outfit, laid down arms following efforts initiated by Assam Rifles to contact him through his family. He has been handed over to Khonsa Police for further investigation.
A militant belonging to the Khaplang faction of the banned National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-K) has surrendered before Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district, an official disclosed on Tuesday.
Azen Wangsu (49), identified as a self-styled 'major' in the militant group, laid down his arms before the Khonsa battalion of Assam Rifles. The officer mentioned that Wangsu, a native of Niausa village in Longding district, had been associated with the NSCN-K for the past 12 years.
Based on information suggesting Wangsu was in Myanmar, Assam Rifles initiated contact through his family, persuading him to surrender. On Tuesday morning, he yielded with a .32 pistol and a magazine. Wangsu was subsequently handed over to Khonsa Police for further investigation.
