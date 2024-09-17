Navi Mumbai Couple Dupes Businessman in Rs 59.8 Lakh Fruit Scam

A case has been lodged against a couple from Navi Mumbai for allegedly cheating a businessman out of Rs 59.8 lakh in a fruit import deal, local police disclosed on Tuesday.

Authorities reported that Abid Ruza Bahadur Hussain Mir (50) and his wife Farwa Ruza (46) are under investigation following a complaint. They reportedly persuaded a 35-year-old Mumbai-based businessman to invest Rs 82.8 lakh for purportedly competitively priced apples and kiwis from Iran between August 28 and October 13, 2023, police said.

According to the complaint, the couple provided falsified documents indicating the shipment of two fruit containers from Iran. However, the fruits were never delivered. Although Rs 23 lakh was refunded, the remaining Rs 59.8 lakh remains unaccounted for, authorities noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)