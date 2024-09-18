Australian Police Crack Down on Ghost App, Lead to Global Arrests
Australian police have infiltrated 'Ghost,' an encrypted communication app used by criminals, resulting in dozens of arrests worldwide. The app's administrator, Jay Je Yoon Jung, appeared in Sydney court facing charges related to criminal activities. Global law enforcement efforts have thwarted several crimes and decrypted communications, leading to significant breakthroughs.
Australian police announced Wednesday they have infiltrated Ghost, a global encrypted communications app developed for criminals, leading to numerous arrests.
Jay Je Yoon Jung, 32, the alleged administrator of the app, appeared in a Sydney court on charges including supporting a criminal organization and benefiting from crime proceeds.
Jung will remain in custody until his case returns to court in November, having neither entered pleas nor applied for bail.
In recent days, Australian police arrested 38 suspects across four states, with law enforcement agencies also making arrests in Canada, Sweden, Ireland, and Italy, said Australian Federal Police Deputy Commissioner Ian McCartney.
McCartney claimed that hundreds of criminals, including members of organized crime groups and motorcycle gangs, used Ghost for importing illicit drugs and ordering killings both in Australia and abroad.
Monitoring threats has prevented 50 potential incidents among 125,000 messages and 120 video calls since March, Assistant Commissioner Kirsty Schofield reported.
Police claim the app was developed for criminal use by Jung in 2017 with the Australian Europol-led taskforce targeting Ghost since 2022.
French law enforcement provided crucial technical resources to decrypt communications, significantly aiding the taskforce.
According to McCartney, French efforts provided an entry point for Australian police to access and modify software updates pushed by the app administrator, allowing decryption of communications on affected devices.
Jung, who resided in his parents' home in Sydney and had no prior police record, was arrested at his residence on Tuesday.
