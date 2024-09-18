Left Menu

Malaysian Businessman Charged Amid Islamic Charity Abuse Scandal

Mohamad Riza Makar, a Malaysian businessman linked to an Islamic conglomerate accused of running abusive charity homes, has been charged with criminal intimidation. Allegations include threatening a former employee. If convicted, Riza could face up to two years in jail and a fine. The investigation reveals widespread child sexual abuse and neglect within the conglomerate’s charity homes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Putrajaya | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:15 IST
  • Malaysia

A Malaysian businessman, Mohamad Riza Makar, involved with an Islamic conglomerate accused of child abuse in charity homes, faced court charges for criminal intimidation on Wednesday. The 39-year-old allegedly threatened a former employee to withdraw a police report, according to court documents and police sources.

Mohamad Riza, married to three wives and father of ten, was released on bail of 10,000 ringgit ($2,360). If convicted, Riza could face up to two years imprisonment, a fine, or both. His legal representatives and the company, Global Ikhwan Services and Business (GISB) Holdings, have yet to comment.

Last week, authorities rescued over 400 children from 20 GISB-linked charity homes, uncovering signs of sexual abuse and neglect. While GISB denies managing the shelters, it admits a few cases of sodomy. This case marks the second legal charge in the ongoing investigation, after a 19-year-old girl's recent child abuse charge. GISB has historical ties to the banned Al-Arqam sect but now claims to operate on Islamic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

