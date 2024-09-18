China Tightens Grip on Dual-Use Exports

China's cabinet has approved draft regulations on export controls for dual-use goods, the state broadcaster CCTV announced on Wednesday.

Dual-use items include goods, software, and technology that can be employed for both civilian and military applications. The new regulations aim to bolster national security by controlling such sensitive exports.

This development underscores China's ongoing efforts to manage the flow of technologies that have the potential to be weaponized, reflecting a cautious approach towards international trade and security.

