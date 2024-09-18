China Tightens Grip on Dual-Use Exports
China's cabinet has approved draft regulations on export controls for dual-use goods. These items, encompassing goods, software, and technology, can serve both civilian and military purposes. The move marks a significant step in China's effort to safeguard national security and maintain control over sensitive technologies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:48 IST
- Country:
- China
China's cabinet has approved draft regulations on export controls for dual-use goods, the state broadcaster CCTV announced on Wednesday.
Dual-use items include goods, software, and technology that can be employed for both civilian and military applications. The new regulations aim to bolster national security by controlling such sensitive exports.
This development underscores China's ongoing efforts to manage the flow of technologies that have the potential to be weaponized, reflecting a cautious approach towards international trade and security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
L&T Technology Services Earns Top Supplier Status from John Deere for Fourth Consecutive Year
Balancing Technology and Informality: How E-Government Can Shape the Future of Work
New Method to Remove Toxic Chromium from Industrial Wastewater Using Microfluidic Technology
China and Nigeria Strengthen Ties in Energy, Technology, and Trade
U.S. Steel Acquisition by Nippon Steel Faces National Security Hurdles