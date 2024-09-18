Left Menu

China Tightens Grip on Dual-Use Exports

China's cabinet has approved draft regulations on export controls for dual-use goods. These items, encompassing goods, software, and technology, can serve both civilian and military purposes. The move marks a significant step in China's effort to safeguard national security and maintain control over sensitive technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:48 IST
  • China

Dual-use items include goods, software, and technology that can be employed for both civilian and military applications. The new regulations aim to bolster national security by controlling such sensitive exports.

This development underscores China's ongoing efforts to manage the flow of technologies that have the potential to be weaponized, reflecting a cautious approach towards international trade and security.

